Covid-19 vaccination drive launched in Changlang

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 20 Jan: Changlang district on Wednesday launched its Covid-19 vaccination drive at the district hospital here.

The launch programme was held in the presence of Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte, MLA P Khimhun, DC Dr Divansh Yadav and BJP mandal president Tupkam Kitnya.

Briefing reporters, the DC informed that at least 112 frontline workers, including health workers, nurses and doctors, will be vaccinated. He further informed that the vaccine will also be distributed to Miao, Bordumsa and Jairampur CHC’s.

“We have a target of at least 400 frontline workers to be vaccinated in the entire district today,” he added.

He also informed that a team of doctors and nurses have already been posted in Vijaynagar for vaccination.

Pongte informed that, after completing the vaccination of the frontline workers, the vaccine will be available for the public very soon. He requested the public to get a vaccine without any hesitation.

“There is no need to worry. The Covid-19 vaccine can be trusted,” he stated. He also appealed to the public to wear masks and maintain social distancing in public.

Meanwhile, fifty-six healthcare workers and doctors were vaccinated against Covid-19 at the Miao CHC on Wednesday.

They were administered Covishield vaccines, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

A total of 98 healthcare workers and doctors have been registered to be vaccinated here and the rest will be immunized on Thursday.

When asked after the vaccination, a healthcare worker here told this correspondent that she didn’t feel any problem after getting the vaccine shot.

“It is just a little prick, but no side effects like dizziness and nausea, etc,” she said.

ADC Tage Rumi, EAC Apollo James Lungphi and CDPO W Khilak were present during the vaccination programme.