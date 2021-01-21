APCA lauds GoAP’s effort to promote traditional dresses

JOLLANG, 20 Jan: The Arunachal Pradesh Catholic Association (APCA) has lauded the effort of the state government to promote ethnic traditional tribal dress.

Commending the state government for issuing orders to its employees to wear local and traditional dresses on every 15th day of the month, APCA president Taw Tebin said “this will go a long way to preserve traditional dress and also promote the ‘Vocal for local’ initiative.”

Tebin urged the members of the community to encourage tradition and culture, “so that the tribal identity remains intact.”

He was speaking at the Seva Kendra here on Wednesday during the foundation day programme of the APCA.

Tebin advised all to work for the development of the state and at the same time for peace, progress and communal harmony. He lauded the support of the state government led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu for providing support for construction of its Seva Kendra.

“We hope that, once the building is completed, it would serve as a centre to serve the people for providing knowledge, education and awareness among all sections of society and serve the community and work for humanity,” said Tebin.

The APCA president also said that the association has resolved to always encourage all the Catholic believers to practice and preserve the good old tribal tradition and culture of their respective communities.

The daylong event witnessed several programmes, including Holy Mass, led by the father provincial of Dimapur (Nagaland), and an awareness programme on several issues confronting the society.

Former MP Takam Sanjoy, Father CC Jose, executive members of the APCA from various districts of state also took part and shared their views and suggestions for the wellbeing of the people across the state.