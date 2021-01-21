Financial literacy and credit counselling held

BOMJIR, 20 Jan: A ‘financial literacy and credit counselling’ programme was jointly organized by the Roing State Bank of India branch and the Dambuk branch of the Apex Bank,, in collaboration with AMYAA NGO here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Wednesday.

During the programme, Lead District Manager (LDM) AP Singha highlighted the importance of financial literacy and discussed the various governmental schemes and insurances, besides loans that one can access from banks.

The LDM also informed the participants about the various available schemes for farmers, and the procedures to avail such schemes.

Dambuk ADC Sibo Passing in his address spoke about financial literacy and informed the participants about necessary banking processes as well as insurance schemes available.

Later, a panel discussion was held, during which all queries raised by the participants were answered by experts.

The programme was attended by Apex Bank, Dambuk manager Shankar Jaishi, AMYAA NGO secretary RK Paul Chawang, members of self-help groups, gaon bura, gram chairperson, farmers and teams from banks, AMYAA and Childline Roing.