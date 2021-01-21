Time to come together

After the report of the Chinese constructing a new village inside the LAC emerged, as usual, the politics over it has started. The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress are attacking each other over it. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of national security after reports that China has built a village in Arunachal, and said China needs to be given a clear message. He termed the situation with China “very dangerous” and said India under Modi does not have any clear-cut strategy on China, which is testing the country and will not sit silent. The BJP immediately hit back with party chief JP Nadda and MoS (Independent) for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju blaming the Congress for it.

BJP MP from Arunachal, Tapir Gao, who has been making a lot of noise about Chinese incursion in the state, also blamed the Congress, alleging that during the Congress’ regime, China occupied Sumdorong Chu Valley in Tawang, and added that the then army chief planned an operation but former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi denied him permission to push back the People’s Liberation Army troops. It is very strange that instead of looking to the claim, both the parties are busy blaming each other. This is insane. When it comes to national security, all political parties should rise above politics. It’s time both the BJP and the Congress worked together to face the Chinese threat. In the last few years, China is emerging as a bigger threat than traditional rival Pakistan.

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long line of actual control (LAC). China claims Arunachal as part of southern Tibet, while India contests it. Also, politicians should not forget that at present India and China are locked in a bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh for over eight months. The situation is fragile. It’s time that all the political parties joined together and took a stand on issues concerning national security.