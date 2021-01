ANINI, 20 Jan: The Dibang Valley district administration on Wednesday organized a walkathon in the township here to mark the National Road Safety Month, which started on 18 January.

Despite heavy downpour, government and NHDCIL officials, PRI leaders, and members of the public took part in the walkathon with banners and posters and created public awareness on road safety measures, in addition to Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. (DIPRO)