Govt quarters gutted

TEZU, Jan 20: A government quarters in Minister Colony here in Lohit district was devastated in a pre-dawn fire incident.

Three gas cylinders exploded in the fire. While a minor sustained negligible burn injury, other occupants were escaped unharmed.

An electric short-circuit in the attached kitchen is suspected to have caused the fire, informed Station Officer Deepak Roy, quoting an occupant of the quarters, Midi Ete.

Local MLA Karikho Kri visited the affected family and provided immediate relief items to them. Kri also assured to help them for their quick rehabilitation.