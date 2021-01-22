APCC mourns Mata Prasad

ITANAGAR, 21 Jan: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has deeply mourned the demise of former Arunachal governor and veteran Congress leader Mata Prasad, who breathed his last on 20 January at a private hospital in Lucknow.

“In his demise, the Indian National Congress party has lost a committed and a true soldier of the Congress party. His selfless and noteworthy contribution for our state during his tenure as the longest serving governor of Arunachal Pradesh will always be remembered,” the APCC stated in a message on Thursday.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved family, the APCC prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.