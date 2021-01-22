Training prog on oyster mushroom cultivation held

PASIGHAT, 21 Jan: A training programme on oyster mushroom cultivation for progressive farmers was conducted by the All India Coordinator Research Project on Mushroom, under the College of Horticulture & Forestry here, at Sika Bamin village in East Siang district on Thursday.

Principal investigator of the mushroom project, Dr RC Shakywar highlighted the importance and identification of mushroom and its nutritional value. He also presented a brief on “the role of extension functionaries for technology transfer amongst farmers.”

Altogether 55 progressive farmers, including 50 female farmers participated in the training programme, which was sponsored by the ICAR’s Solan (HP)-based mushroom research directorate.