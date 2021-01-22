Protest rally taken out over Chinese incursion

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 21 Jan: Various youth and other organizations took out a protest rally here in Upper Subansiri district on Thursday to protest China’s reportedly building infrastructure within Indian territory.

The organizations included the All Tagin Youth Organization (ATYO), the AGCVF, the All Giba Circle Vigilance Forum and the New Market Welfare Association (NMWA).

At least 500 people joined the protest, during which an effigy of the Chinese president was burnt by the slogan shouting protestors.

ATYO president Damkesh Maying and NMWA chairman Tamin Guha termed the act of China “illegal” and expressed resentment over the development of infrastructure in Indian territory. They urged the Indian government to “initiate necessary action against its Chinese counterpart and immediately make clear boundary of LAC.”