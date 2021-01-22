‘Tezpur IAF station ready to face any challenge in eastern sector’

TEZPUR, 21 Jan: The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Tezpur station in Assam is capable of taking on any challenge in the eastern sector of the country, its new Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Air Commodore Dharmendra Singh Dangi has said.

Interacting with reporters, Air Commodore Dangi, who took over the command of the Tezpur IAF station from Air Commodore Tejpal Singh on Wednesday said, “The Indian Air Force is growing by leaps and bounds and we are capable of taking on any challenge.”

Air Commodore Dangi, who was commissioned in the fighter stream of the IAF on 19 December, 1992, said that he had served at the Tezpur IAF station from 2009 to 2011 and was looking forward to work from here for the second time.

Having more than 3,000 flying hours to his credit, the new AOC is a qualified instructor, a test pilot and an alumnus of the National Defence Academy. (PTI)