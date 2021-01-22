NABARD PLP for Kra Daadi launched

PALIN, 21 Jan: The potential linked credit plan (PLP) prepared by the NABARD for Kra Daadi district was launched by Deputy Commissioner Higio Tala here on 20 January.

The overall estimated credit potential projected for Kra Daadi district is Rs 938.89 lakhs for 2021-22. Of this, the agricultural sector accounts for Rs 576.38 lakhs and micro, small and medium enterprises Rs 213.28 lakhs.

The credit potential for education, housing, social infrastructure, renewable energy and informal credit delivery system involving bank credit is estimated at Rs 27 lakhs, Rs 45 lakhs, Rs 11.90 lakhs, Rs 25.33 lakhs and Rs 40 lakhs, respectively.

NABARD DDM Mewang K Lowang presented a brief on the process and objective of preparation of the PLP document by the NABARD for the district, keeping in view the policies and priorities of the government and the RBI towards modernizing agriculture, reducing rural poverty through promotion of agri-business, strengthening rural infrastructure, upscaling micro-finance intervention, and creating sustainable livelihood in the rural non-farm sector and the physical potential available in various sectors.