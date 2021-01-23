7th CM’s Sub-Veterans and Veterans Badminton Tournament held

PASIGHAT, 22 Jan: Jarsa Gamlin and Karmo Riram of West Siang won both men’s doubles titles in the 45 years and 50 years category of the 7th Chief Ministers Sub-Veterans & Veterans Badminton Tournament here.

Gamlin and Riram defeated the pair of Dobin Lendo and Monya Riba of Changlang and West Siang in the 45 years category, while they beat the duo of Laa Ribe and Taanu Tamin (Capital Complex) in the 50 years category in the finals played here in East Siang district on 20 January.

The bronze medals in the men’s doubles 45 years category went to Robinson Gogoi and Takam Titus of West Siang and Jumsen Bam and Tojo Bam of Leparada district.

In the men’s 50 years category, the bronze medals were bagged by Arup Boragohain and Dobin Lendo (Capital Complex/Changlang) and Bamang Tago and Takam Titus (Kurung Kumey).

The men’s singles title in the 50 years category was won by Laa Ribe of Capital Complex. He defeated Karmo Riram of West Siang in the final.

Jirpok Zirdo and Taanu Tamin, both from Capital Complex, won the bronze medals in this category (50 years).

The men’s and women’s singles titles in the 35 years category were won by Open Melo (LDV) and Boni Yapu (Capital Complex), respectively. Melo and Yapu beat their respective opponents Gungte Yangfo (East Kameng) and Taw Yania (Leparada), respectively, in the finals.

The bronze medals in the men’s section of the competition (35 years) went to Manna Hazarika (Lohit) and Modo Diyum (Capital Complex) while in the women’s section, the bronze medals were bagged by Pema Ladon and Yane Kamsar, both from Capital Complex.

The men’s and women’s doubles title in the 35 years category were won by the pair of Apomo Linggi and Open Melo and Tarak Kayum and Taw Yania (Leparada), respectively.

While Linggi and Melo beat the pair of A Mossang and D Taipodia of Changlang, Kayum and Yania beat the duo of Boni Yapu and Pema Lodon (Capital Complex) in the finals.

The bronze medals in the men’s category of the competition was bagged by Lalu Dai and Takam Yolu (Upper Subansiri) and Tomar Angu and Toni Bam (Leparada).

The bronze medals in the women’s section of the competition went to Jajemlu Mam and Minu Mara (Leparada) and Yane Kamsar and Yapak Nasi (Capital Complex/Upper Subansiri).

The mixed doubles title was won by the pair of Gungte Yangfo and Boni Yapu. They defeated the duo of Open Melo and Pema Ladon in the final.

The pairs of Tomar Ango and Taw Yania and Dilip Gurung and Yane Kamsar won the bronze medals in the mixed doubles event.

The men’s singles title in the 40 years category was won by Mudo Ado of Capital Complex. He beat Tania Raju of Papum Pare in the final.

The bronze medals in this category went to Taktum Kamduk (Papum Pare) and Tomi Nyodu (Lohit).

Shuttlers from 16 district participated in the tournament which was held from 17 to 20 January at the indoor badminton stadium here.

The closing ceremony was attended by MLA Ninong Ering and retired IAS officer Talem Tapok.

They commended the Arunachal State Badminton Association (ASBA) and the East Siang District Badminton Association (ESDBA) for successfully hosting the tournament.

Penya Bagra was the tournament director.

Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated by Health Minister Alo Libang.