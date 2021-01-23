Gov meets late major Khathing’s family

ITANAGAR, 22 Jan: Governor BD Mishra on Friday met Sela N Khathing, daughter of major Ralengnao ‘Bob’ Khathing – winner of the Military Cross in World War II – in Shillong, Meghalaya.

Recalling the contributions of the late major, governor said, “Major Khathing was a highly decorated and gallant officer who had effectively established India’s administrative functioning over Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on 14 February, 1951.”

The governor said that the people of Arunachal, especially the people of Tawang, still remember major Khathing with respect for being the sole Indian official to visit their place when the Chinese expansionist threat in the area was looming large.

“One of the great stalwarts of the Northeast, his memories in true spirit of the great greeting words ‘Jai Hind’ still motivate the people of the state,” he added.

The governor also complimented Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu for announcing that the state government would recognize the contributions of major Bob Khathing towards the people of the state by constructing a memorial in his memory. He said that the foundation stone of the memorial would be laid on 14 February, 2021, the day major Khathing hoisted the tricolour in Tawang.

He further invited the family of major Khathing to Arunachal as state guests.

The governor’s wife Neelam Misra and Khandu were also present at the meeting. (Raj Bhavan)