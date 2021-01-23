Tirap ZPC accorded warm welcome

TUTNU, 22 Jan: The people of Tutnu block in Tirap district on Friday accorded a warm welcome to ZPC Chathong Lowang on her maiden visit to her native village Tutnu after assuming the charge as ZPC.

Tutnu block consists of seven villages, namely, Tutnu, Upper Kolam, Lower Kolam, Old Kothung, New Kothung, Nogna and Thungjang.

Responding to the plea of the local people to mitigate the suffering of the seven villages due to the deplorable road condition, the ZPC assured to take up the matter on priority with the department concerned.

She said she wouldn’t leave any stone unturned for the all-round development of Tutnu block in particular and Tirap district as a whole.

The ZPC showered praises on the people of Tutnu block for electing her unopposed as the consensus ZPM, and also lauded the Tirap district administration, the police, the security forces, and the people of the district for the peaceful conduct of the recently concluded panchayati raj election.

Among others, former MLA Kamthok Lowang, former Lazu block ASMC Ngongnong Kitnya, and gaon burahs spoke on the occasion.

Apart from the village chiefs and villagers, army jawans from the Lazu unit also attended the programme. (DIPRO)