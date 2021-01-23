Gov greets people on Parakaram Divas

ITANAGAR, 22 Jan: Governor BD Mishra has extended his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Parakaram Divas, which commemorates the birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose.

He expressed hope that the occasion would inspire all to reinforce the eternal spirit of nationalism and patriotism.

“Neta ji was the most prominent leader during the struggle for the freedom of the country. He was an ‘action nationalist’ whose defiant patriotism made him one of the greatest Indian freedom fighters. He was a great military leader, a superb combat force organizer and a battlefield motivator,” Mishra said in a message.

“On this momentous occasion, I call upon all my beloved people of Arunachal Pradesh to emulate the spirit and values of Neta ji Subhash Chandra Bose to realize his dream of a progressive, prosperous and self-reliant India,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)