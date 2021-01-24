NEC plenary

People of Arunachal following PM’s mantra for self-reliance: Gov

ITANAGAR, 23 Jan: Governor BD Mishra on Saturday said the people of Arunachal are following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka viswas’ and have resolved to make the state and the country self-reliant.

Addressing the 69th plenary of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Meghalaya capital Shillong, Mishra briefed the council on the law and order and security scenario in the state.

“The Arunachal government is paying full attention to the law and order issues in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts and four police stations, namely, Namsai, Roing, Mahadevpur and Sunpura, which are under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, and measures for effectively countering the cases of insurgency in the state have been ensured,” he said.

He also informed that the state has recently got a major general rank officer on deputation as the security advisor to the state.

“For internal security and law and order, the state government is strengthening our state police setup, but it needs the help and assistance of the union government for putting the crime and criminal network system in each district in place,” he said.

Championing development of the border areas, the governor said that, due to the difficult terrain and inaccessible high mountains in the border areas of the state, “there is a pressing need for road building and development of the far-flung villages.”

The governor also said that there is an urgent need for enhancing electricity power grid and potable water distribution system and increasing the number of advanced landing grounds, and expressed hope that the union home ministry would “fully help the state in its effort in making appropriate infrastructural improvement.”

Mishra highlighted the need for funds to construct foot suspension bridges in many remote places, “which will improve the mobility and movement of the people of the state and the Indian Army units, who are doing very good work in cooperating with the civil administration and helping the local populace.”

Extending gratitude to PM Narendra Modi “for guiding the people through the Covid-19 pandemic,” Mishra said he was sanguine that “the slowdown and the challenges in the economic development which have been caused by the pandemic will soon be overcome under the able guidance of the prime minister.”

NEC Chairman and union Home Minister Amit Shah, NEC Vice Chairman and Union MoS (Independent) for Development of North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh, and the governors and chief ministers of the Northeast states were present on the inaugural day of the two-day plenary. (Raj Bhavan)