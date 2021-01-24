Netaji remembered on Parakram Divas

PASIGHAT, 23 Jan: The 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was celebrated as Parakram Divas at 2 Mile area here in East Siang district on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, ADC (HQ) Tatdo Borang stated that Netaji’s patriotism and sacrifice would always inspire the people of the country. “The entire nation will remember his sacrifice and dedication for the independence of the country,” he said, and threw light on the formation of the Azad Hind Fauj and the bravery of Bose.

The ADC lauded the central government for declaring 23 January as Parakram Divas, and commended the East Siang Bengali Welfare Association (ESBWA) for organizing the programme.

Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong’s wife Kenrik Ete Moyong in her brief speech remembered Netaji’s indomitable spirit, and exhorted all to imbibe the qualities of patriotism and selflessness exhibited by Bose.

She also appealed to parents to ensure education for every girl child.

Among others, mandal president Asar Padun, vice president Anning Borang, PMC Councillor Oyin Gao, DIET lecturer Tayon Dai and ESBWA president Jagadish Barman spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, floral tributes were paid to the portrait of Bose by the dignitaries present at the programme. (DIPRO)