Legal awareness prog held

SAKIANG, 24 Jan: More than 200 women participated in a legal awareness programme organized here in Papum Pare district by the Mengio Ane Acham, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), on Sunday.

Addressing the participants, APSCW Vice Chairperson Heyomai Towsik lauded the Mengio Ane Acham for arranging the programme, and advised the newly elected women panchayat leaders to be self-reliant and use their powers and functions in the true spirit “as per provision, without being mere spectators.”

She spoke on various schemes and measures for the welfare of womenfolk and advised the women to create an atmosphere conducive to a peaceful life at home.

Dr Techi Mungni Tarh and advocate Tarh Eha enlightened the participants on drug abuse and alcoholism, domestic violence, polygamy, legal aid, and compulsory registration of marriage.

Among others present on the occasion were Member Secretary Mabi Taipodia, Mengio EAC Tana Bapu, Mengio Ane Acham president Gollo Adam Nabam and general secretary Nabam Yana Tarh. (DIPRO)