MECHUKA, 24 Jan: The State Transport Services (STS) has introduced a passenger bus service between Mechuka in Shi-Yomi district and West Siang district headquarters Aalo.

The newly introduced bus will run between the two destinations on alternate days.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona, who flagged off the bus from Mechuka on Sunday, expressed hope that the new bus service would benefit the public of Shi-Yomi, especially the poor and needy people.