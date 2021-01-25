National Girl Child Day celebrated

ITANAGAR, 24 Jan: National Girl Child Day was celebrated here on Sunday as part of the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Week’ from 21 to 26 January.

The day was celebrated by the women & child development (WCD) department in collaboration with the APSCW, the SCPCR, the forest department, the education department, the district ICDS cell, and the Itanagar ICDS project. Students, guardians and officials participated in it.

The main event of the day was a tree plantation drive, followed by an awareness and advocacy campaign on ‘Beti bachao, beti padhao’.

Addressing the event, SCPCR Chairperson Gumri Ringu focused on the rights of the girl child, such as safety, education, equality, etc, and also spoke on gender discrimination, the Child Protection Act, health and nutrition, and the PCPNDT Act.

APSCW Chairperson Radhilu Chai spoke on economical and social empowerment of girl children, and emphasized on “focused determination of girls to be self-sufficient and successful in life.”

She stressed on free and compulsory education of girls and discouraged “early marriage age and indirect dowry system prevalent in the society.” She also deliberated on women reservation in the assembly, the panchayati raj and government jobs.

WCD Director (in-charge) P Ering Angu also spoke. (DIPRO)