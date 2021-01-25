NRCY celebrates foundation day

DIRANG, 24 Jan: The National Research Centre on Yak (NRCY) here in West Kameng district celebrated its 32nd foundation day with a programme on 23 January.

The programme began with flag hoisting by NRCY Director Dr Mihir Sarkar, in the presence of former director Dr KK Baruah, public leaders, administrative heads, villagers of Dirang and Bomdila circles, and the staff of the institute.

A farmers-scientists interaction programme was also organized.

Attending the event, Thembang ZPM Jam Tsering and former Dirang ZPM Dorjee Tsering congratulated the NRCY for successfully completing 32 years of its existence. They commended the research work and extension activities being carried out by the institute and raised problems faced by yak herders, such as grazing taxes and harsh climatic stress faced by the farmers during highland migration, and request for remedial measures.

Former director of the institute, Dr Baruah lauded the efforts of the NRCY for improving the socioeconomic condition of the yak farmers.

NRCY Director Dr Sarkar and former acting director Dr P Chakravarty presented a brief on the achievements, activities and output of the institute, and requested all scientists and staff of the institute to work for the greater good of the yak farmers.

Rinchin Tsering, Sang Dorjee and Dorjee Khandu, progressive farmers from Dirang, Lubrang and Chuk village, respectively, praised the efforts of the NRCY director for providing benefits to the farming community in the form of concentrate feed, solar light, steel buckets for milking, basic veterinary medicines, etc.

Sixty-seven farmers from in and around Dirang attended the programme and received TSP support from the institute.