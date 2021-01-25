Villagers undergo food processing training

CHANGLANG, 24 Jan: Thirty-one villagers from Changlang district recently underwent training in food processing, value addition and various other related activities under the NERCORMP at the Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology, Guwahati (Assam), free of cost.

The training programme was initiated by Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav, who is also the NERCORMP-Changlang chairman.

In Changlang, 26 food processing and allied units are being set up in different administrative blocks for the socioeconomic development of the village communities.

The NERCORMP is a flagship programme of the North Eastern Council to promote and uplift the rural livelihood and socio-infrastructural development of the Northeast region. (DIPRO)