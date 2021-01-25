Road to zoo and Ganga lake remains in bad shape, locals seek repair

ITANAGAR, 24 Jan: The road leading to Ganga lake (Geykar Sinyik) and the state biological park (zoo) is in a bad shape and needs immediate renovation, the locals informed.

Visitors, including tourists, who visit the zoo and the lake face a tough time driving on the road due to its pathetic condition.

The locals said that, although the road is repaired from time to time, it becomes deplorable within months and reduces the flow of tourists and other visitors.

More than 8,000 people reside in the area and they also endure the bumpy, potholed road.

The locals and visitors to the area urged the PWD authority and the state government to at least repair the road before it is converted into a double-lane highway, which will take time.