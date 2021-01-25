‘Know your army’ mela organized in Mechuka

MECHUKA, 24 Jan: The Indian Army organized a two-day ‘Know your army mela’ here in Shi-Yomi district to spread awareness about the Indian armed forces among the civil population and motivate the youths to join the armed forces, according to defence release.

The event included display of a wide array of state-of-the-art military weapons and equipment, demonstrating the technological advancement and military might of the country.

During the event, the students were allowed to get hands-on experience of handling real weapons.

The event saw overwhelming participation of students and youth.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona also visited the event and commenced the effort made by the Indian Army to motivate the youths to join the armed forces.