Use NEC funds transparently

In the just concluded plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC), DoNER Minister Jitendra Singh announced that the NEC will earmark 30 percent of its fund for focused development of priority areas and deprived sections of the society in the region. The NEC is the nodal agency for the economic and social development of the northeastern region, consisting of Arunachal, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura. The announcement is especially important for Arunachal. It has been witnessed that most schemes under the NEC have been big failures in the state.

Majority of them are schemes initiated by the individuals for their personal benefit. These schemes were a failure because a few people came together and used it to make money. The schemes were implemented only on paper. In fact, many of the schemes funded by the NEC came under the lenses of the authorities after several complaints of corruption were reported from across the state. Arunachal is one of the most underdeveloped states of the country. Still now, there are several places where there is no proper road, electricity, hospital or water supply. The government of Arunachal should focus on these areas. Make the optimum use of the NEC to bring in changes in the lives of the people. No individual-oriented schemes should be allowed to be undertaken under the NEC.