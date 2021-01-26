AAPSU to stage sit-in protest against China

ITANAGAR, 25 Jan: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) on Monday said it will stage a sit-in protest at IG Park on 28 January “against the emerging news of the Chinese government establishing a village in Indian territory in Upper Subansiri.” The dharna will begin at 9:30 am.

“District and branch students’ unions will also organize similar protests in their respective district headquarters,” AAPSU deputy spokesperson Nepha Wangsa informed in a release.

The union appealed to students and student organizations in the Itanagar capital region, especially Rajiv Gandhi University, the NERIST and other educational institutes, to participate in the sit-in protest in Itanagar.