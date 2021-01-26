Raik village scuffle case resolved: SP

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 25 Jan: Papum Pare SP Neelam Nega on Monday informed that the scuffle incident that had occurred in Raik village in Leporiang circle on 14 January has been resolved with the

arrest of all the people involved, including Sonam Tagio and Nabam Tayang.

The police had registered a case (No 01/2021 u/s 447/379/323/34 IPC, dated 14 January, 2021) in the matter.

An isolated scuffle had turned into a major law and order situation for two districts (East Kameng and Papum Pare) when youths and villagers resorted to blocking National Highway 13, demanding justice for Nabam Gunia, who had allegedly been assaulted by Sonam Tagio and his relatives on 14 January.

Civil societies and community organizations, including the East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organization, the Nyishi Elite Society, the All Nyishi Youth Association and the All East Kameng District Students’ Union had to intervene to resolve the issue.

Briefing the media, the SP informed that Sonam Tagio surrendered at the Seppa police station and was later brought to the Doimukh police station.

Nega disclosed that a zero FIR had been registered at the Seppa police station over the physical assault on Sonam Tagio on 13 January, and that Nabam Tayang has also been arrested.

Narrating the chain of events, the SP said that on 13 January, Sonam Tagio was taking a JCB to Seppa in the evening. “He was stopped by Nabam Tayang at Raik village.

“On being stopped, they had an argument, which led to physical assault on Tagio by Tayang,” Nega said.

He said that Sonam Tagio reported the matter to the Pakke-Kessang police station, “and subsequently, the Sagalee police station got the information from PS Pakke-Kessang about the incident.”

However, the next morning, Sonam came to Raik village with his relatives with the intention of resolving the case locally, and 16 January was fixed as the date for the local meeting.

“In the meantime, due to miscommunication, the scuffle broke out, which led to major tension between the two districts,” the SP said.

It was because of cooperation from various organizations and leaders, including Bameng MLA Goruk Pordung, that the case was finally resolved, the SP said.

“An eye for an eye culture sometimes can blind the world,” the SP said, adding that every section of the society needs to discourage such culture. He also asked the people to have faith in the police and the law enforcement authority.