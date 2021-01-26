Speaker flags off Mechukha-Aalo APSTS bus service

MECHUKA, 25 Jan: Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona on Monday flagged off an APSTS bus from Mechuka in Shi-Yomi district to West Siang HQ Aalo, in the presence of the Shi-Yomi DC, HoDs and newly elected PRI leaders.

The bus will operate between Aalo and Mechuka on alternate days.

The speaker thanked the state government, particularly the department concerned, for the new bus, and expressed hope that the bus would greatly benefit the public of Shi-Yomi, especially the poor and the needy who face great difficulties in travelling from Shi-Yomi to other districts. (Speaker’s PR Cell)