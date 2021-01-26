Road safety prog held

YUPIA, 25 Jan: A number of truck, bus, Trekker, Tempo and autorickshaw drivers, besides private owners of two- and four-wheelers attended a ‘Road safety and advocacy programme’ conducted by local NGO SHEEP Society at the Nyorch community hall here on Monday.

The programme was funded by the union road transport & highways ministry. Constable J Among Kanglom from the Papum Pare SP office and the principal of HKP School Satish George were the resource persons.

Yupia GPC Gollo Nikia also attended the programme.

