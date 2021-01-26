Field day on mushroom cultivation conducted

PASIGHAT, 25 Jan: The All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on mushroom under the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district on Monday conducted a ‘field day on mushroom’ at an SHG’s mushroom cultivation unit in Kiyit village.

CHF Dean Prof BN Hazarika spoke on the importance of organizing such programmes on a regular basis to create more awareness among the farming community on the need and importance of mushroom cultivation.

Plant Protection Department Head Prof DB Ahuja presented a brief on mushroom extension activities. He emphasized on proper management of mushroom units and use of quality spawn and proven technologies.

The AICRP’s mushroom project investigator, Dr RC Shakywar briefed the farmers on the initiatives taken up by the ICAR-Directorate of Mushroom Research, Solan, Himachal Pradesh, for promotion of mushroom cultivation in the NE region. He also elaborated the nutritional, medicinal and economic values of different kinds of mushroom cultivated in the state and the country.

Twenty five female mushroom growers from Kiyit village attended the programme.