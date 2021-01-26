SHGs conduct cleanliness drive

ROING, 25 Jan: Members of seven self-help groups (SHG) from Bizari village in Lower Dibang Valley district, in collaboration with the Society for Education and Environmental Development (SEED) and the government secondary school (GSS) in Bizari, took part in a cleanliness drive in and around the school’s premises and the market area of Bizari village on 24 January.

Former ASM and member of Bomi Ane SHG, Gogon Dai highlighted the mission and vision of the Arunachal Pradesh Rural Livelihood Mission on the occasion.

PHED JE Gengong Megu awarded prizes to the best workers from the SHGs, the SEED and students of the GSS as a token of encouragement.

The SHGs that organized the event were Bomi Ane, Kampo, Mirem, Agam, Sodum, Chine and Hiney.