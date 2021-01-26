Faculty development prog underway

ITANAGAR, 25 Jan: A five-day faculty development programme, being organized by the electrical and electronic engineering department of Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic College here, got underway through virtual mode on Monday.

The training is being sponsored by the AICTE Training and Learning Academy.

The programme will end on 29 January. It is divided into 15 sessions and aims to raise awareness on ‘social connectedness and inspiration’. The programme will witness participation by faculty members and research scholars from across the country, and all the sessions will be conducted online.

During the inaugural session, Rajasthan Art & Culture Secretary Mugdha Sinha spoke on the topic ‘Essentials of social connectedness’. Other speakers include Madhu Raghavendra (poet and art curator) and Raman Iyer (musician and co-founder of Neeraj Arya’s Kabir Cafe.)