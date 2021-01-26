Tuki mourns Tatung

ITANAGAR, 25 Jan: Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Nabam Tuki has mourned the demise of APCC general secretary Choki Tatung, who passed away on 22 January after a prolonged illness.

Recalling Tatung as a “committed leader and a disciplined soldier of the party who made selfless contribution in the greater interest of the Congress party,” Tuki said Tatung’s untimely demise “is not only a huge loss to the Congress party but also to the people of Kra-Daadi district.”

Expressing condolences to the bereaved family, Tuki prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.