ITANAGAR, 25 Jan: The central government has appointed former APTOA general secretary Duyu Tamo as the Khadi & Village Industries Commission’s (KVIC) Northeast zone member.

Tamo, who is also the managing director of Duyu Tours & Travels, has been working for promotion of tourism and small-scale industries in the state for many years. He had earlier also served as the BJP’s Northeast Sampark Cell state convener.