CM inaugurates crèche at civil secretariat

ITANAGAR, 28 Jan: Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated a crèche at the civil secretariat here on Thursday. The crèche will cater to the needs of working mothers at the civil secretariat.

Established by the women & child development department, the crèche has a capacity to accommodate around 15 children at a time. It will be open from 9:30 am to 4 pm on all working days for children between 6 months and 5 years whose parents work at the civil secretariat.

Anganwadi workers will take care of the children at the crèche, which has facilities like beds, reading and colouring books, leisure and cognitive skill toys, and a play zone.

With the facility in place, women employees of the civil secretariat will be at ease and be able to concentrate on their work.

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and several officers and staffers of the secretariat were present at the inauguration.