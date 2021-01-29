DCM, MLA inaugurate dialysis unit, TB centre

NAMSAI, 28 Jan: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated a dialysis unit while Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom inaugurated a tuberculosis (TB) centre at the district hospital here on Thursday, in the presence of Lekang MLA Jummum Ete Deori.

The DCM said that healthcare facilities in the state were minimal prior to the Covid-19 pandemic but “nine months of the pandemic has made us realize the importance of healthcare facilities.”

He informed that the state government is on a mission to upgrade the infrastructure at all district hospitals in the state, with a massive investment of Rs 400 crores. He said the Namsai district hospital will also be upgraded with an investment of Rs 24 crores funded under the RIDF.

Mein said that the dialysis unit, established under the Prime Minister National Dialysis Programme, would benefit the people of Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley, Anjaw, Lohit, Namsai, Changlang, Tirap and Longding districts.

“With the opening of the tuberculosis unit in the district hospital, Namsai has joined the rest of the nation in the mission to eradicate tuberculosis by 2025,” he said.

Namchoom and Deori also spoke.

Among others, DC RK Sharma, State Epidemiologist Dr L Jampa and Namsai DMO Dr Nang Surya Namchoom were present on the occasion. (DCM’s PR Cell)