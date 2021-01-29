Hundreds of books donated to C’lang admin

Staff Reporter

CHANGLANG, 28 Jan: A large number of books were donated to the Changlang district administration recently by Delhi-based NGO Angelique Foundation. The books are meant to be distributed particularly among the school students in Vijaynagar and Gandhigram.

Jaishree Goyal is the founder of Angelique Foundation.

Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav said, “The foundation has noticed the administration’s earlier efforts to promote libraries within the district and decided to support us through this gesture. They have sent around 100 kilograms of books, especially for the entire areas of Vijaynagar and Gandhigram. These books would cater to the entire population of both areas, be it schoolchildren or general public.”

The DC further informed that the NGO will be working alongside the district administration in an anganwadi project which the district administration will be starting next month.