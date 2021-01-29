Women police bike rally held as part of road safety awareness prog

KHONSA, 28 Jan: A ‘women police bike rally’ was flagged off by Tirap SP Kardak Riba from the market taxi stand here on Thursday as part of a road safety awareness programme conducted by the transport department in collaboration with the district administration and the police department.

The aim of the rally was to create awareness on the use of helmets.

The awareness programme was conducted as part of the nationwide Road Safety Month campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP urged the youths, students and drivers to abide by the new traffic rules under the Motor Vehicles Act, 2019, and informed that, “As per the new traffic rules, the penalty for driving without insurance of motor vehicle has been increased from Rs 1,000 and/or imprisonment of upto three months to Rs 2,000 and/or imprisonment of upto three months for the first time.”

He informed that the total road accident deaths in India in 2019 was 22,00,000 “of which 15,47,200 were youths who died in bike accidents.”

He further informed that Tirap has registered 34 injuries and six deaths in road accidents in the last three years, and appealed to all drivers to obey traffic rules.

General Hospital MO Dr Sompha Sumpa spoke about how alcohol, narcotic drugs and other psychotropic substances affect driving, while DTO Aman Wangsaham urged parents not to allow underage children to drive any vehicle, especially two-wheelers.

He further informed that, if any underage child is found driving a vehicle, the parents will be liable to pay a fine of Rs 25,000 for violation of the MV Act.

The programme was attended by DC (in-charge) DK Thungdok, DDSE Hortum Loyi, HoDs and DSP Khewang Khetey, besides Bazar Committee executive members, the headmaster of the government town secondary school, students and members of the public. (DIPRO)