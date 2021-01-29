Schools for Classes 1-8 to reopen from 1 Feb

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 28 Jan: The state government has decided to reopen schools for Classes 1 to 8 from 1 February.

The notification for reopening the schools has been issued based on the cabinet decision taken on 22 January. In the notification, the education secretary informed that classes will be held for a period of three months (from 1 February to 30 April) in the current academic session. However, for Classes 10 and 12, “it would be scheduled as per the CBSE’s guidelines,” the notification said.

It further stated that students should attend classes only after obtaining written consent from their parents.

The notification informed that “examination and evaluation of the abovementioned classes will be done from 1 May to 15 May, and the summer vacation will be from 16 May to 31 May.”

“The commencement of the new academic session will start from 1 June, 2021, to 31 March, 2022,” the notification read.

School authorities have been allowed to reopen residential schools, hostels, colleges and coaching institutes from 1 February. However, the notification made it clear that reopening of the institutes should be done following the SOPs issued by the education and the health departments from time to time.

It further informed that the deputy commissioners will meet the requirement of sanitizers, thermal scanners, cleaning materials, etc, from the fund allocation made through the rural development department.

“The DCs are made responsible in the districts for monitoring the implementation of SOPs, supervising running schools and providing resources to the government schools and support to all educational institutes whenever is needed,” the order stated.