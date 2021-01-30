Animal health camp conducted at Senua village

LONGDING, 29 Jan: The Longding KVK conducted an animal health camp, exclusively for dairy animal, at Senua village in Longding district on Thursday.

The KVK’s animal science specialist Dr Tilling Tayo said that fodder scarcity in winter and lack of good breeding bull are the two major problems being faced by the diary farmers. Dr Tayo also informed about the initiatives taken to mitigate the lack of good breeding bull in Senua village.

Assam-based Purabi Dairy’s artificial insemination (AI) technician, Horesh Gogoi shared some success stories of upgrading local cows by artificial insemination. He also demonstrated the method of AI technique and the equipments required for AI to farmers.

Earlier, Longding KVK Head Dr A Kirankumar Singh encouraged the farmers to ensure regular health checkup of dairy animals.

Altogether 30 farmers attended the programme. Sevemtu-nine cattle were treated, and mass deworming was carried out against deworming and Ranikhet (F1) vaccination given to 10 chicks.

Senua Village Level Farmers Association president Jaman Wangsu also spoke.