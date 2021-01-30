Road safety advocacy prog launched in Likabali

LIKABALI, 29 Jan: Likabali-based NGO Hope Arunachal in collaboration with the Lower Siang district administration, police and transport departments launched a road safety advocacy programme, sanctioned by the road transport & highways ministry, here in Lower Siang district on Friday.

Attending the programme, Deputy Commissioner AK Singh requested the younger generation to benefit from such programmes and spread the message of road safety to reduce accidents.

SP KP Singh spoke on the rules and regulations of safe driving, the importance of wearing helmets and seat belts while riding/driving vehicles.

Singh appealed to the people to come forward and help accident victims in reaching a hospital as people often avoid them, fearing unnecessary harassment. He cautioned against drunk driving and use of mobile phones while driving.

District Transport Officer Tadang Sangyu gave some safe driving tips. His department distributed road safety leaflets to the gathering.

Hope Arunachal director Dr Rima Taipodia stressed on the 4 Es – education, enforcement, engineering and environment – and emergency care of road accident victims.

Resource person Dr Ani Siram from the road safety lead agency from Itanagar demonstrated how to save the lives of road accident victims.

Section Officer Kani Boko highlighted the initiatives taken by the ministry of road transport & highways to prevent road accidents.