Assn seeks early release of funds

ITANAGAR, 29 Jan: The All Arunachal Contractor’s Welfare Association (AACWA) has urged the state government to release the funds of central schemes like the MGNREGA, the PMGSY, the PMKSY, etc, at the earliest.

The association in a release on Thursday claimed that the Centre has already released funds against the central schemes but the state government has not released them.

“It is illegal parking at the state exchequer. Due to pick and choice policy adopted by present government, most contractors are now facing financial constraint. Schemes are selected based on annual budget prepared by state government along with the experts of finance and planning, and only after that working departments invite open tenders for execution of development works.

“Now the question arises, where do funds which are earmarked during selection of schemes go?” the AACWA said.

The association also urged the state government to immediately release funds of central schemes to the working departments for the payment of contractors’ pending bills.

It further appealed to the state government to immediately notify all working departments not to implement the

Arunachal Pradesh District Based Entrepreneurs and Profession (Incentive Development and Promotion) (Amendment) Act 2020 (Act No 7 of 2020) as the state government had assured to modify the act and discussion over it has not yet been finalized.