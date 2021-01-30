DTFI meeting on Covid-19 vaccine, RI held

AALO, 29 Jan: Matters pertaining to Covid-19 vaccination and routine immunization (RI) were discussed during a district task force on immunization (DTFI) meeting chaired by SDO Henkir Lollen here in West Siang district on Friday.

The SDO stressed on generating awareness about the Covid-19 vaccine among the healthcare workers, particularly anganwadi workers, so that the first phase of vaccination is completed soon.

“The vaccine is quite safe and the government has pumped in crores of rupees to prepare the vaccine for us, and all must come forward to avail the free facility,” he said.

DFWO Dr Tomar Kamki, DSO Dr Jombom Kato, the DDMO, the CDPO, the DSP, and others also spoke. DPM Yomto Lollen made a PowerPoint presentation on the Covid-19 vaccine and routine immunization. (DIPRO)