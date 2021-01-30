Union resents lack of diagnostic medical equipment at Mechuka

MECHUKA, 29 Jan: The All Memba Students’ Union (AMSU) has expressed resentment over the lack of basic healthcare facilities at the CHC here in Shi-Yomi district.

In a representation to the DMO, the union stated that the people are facing a lot of problems due to the absence of diagnostic medical equipments, like X-ray and ultrasound imaging machine.

It said patients with various health problems are often advised ultrasound imaging or X-ray and they have to travel to Aalo, Pasighat or Itanagar, which many poor people cannot afford.

“Many a time, patients lose their lives due to lack of timely medical treatment or diagnosis,” the union said, and appealed to the DMO to procure basic diagnostic medical equipment, like ultrasound imaging machine, X-ray and dental equipment, along with posting of a laboratory technician at the CHC at the earliest, so that no patient dies for want of basic health facilities in the future.