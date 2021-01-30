All-women two-wheeler rally taken out

CHANGLANG, 29 Jan: Changlang Assistant Commissioner F Bramha and SP Mihin Gambo on Friday flagged off an all-women two-wheeler rally to create awareness on road safety, as part of the Road Safety Month programme.

More than 50 female riders from the Tangsa Women Welfare Society, the Green Lawn Society, the police, the district administration, the health department, the veterinary department and others took part in it.

The rally was organized by the police department in collaboration with the district administration and the district transport office.

Later, in a brief meeting, Bramha urged all motorists to follow essential rules like wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler and putting on the seat belt when driving a four-wheeler.

He urged youngsters not to indulge in rash driving, and advised the people to avoid mixing drinking and driving.

Speaking on the Good Samaritan law, he exhorted the people to help persons injured in road accidents, adding that the law offers protection to such volunteers.

The SP explained the Good Samaritan law and appealed to all to help road accident victims. He also appealed to motorists to drive cautiously and responsibly, and added that most of the road accidents occur “due to non-adherence to the traffic rules.”

DTO H Wangham spoke on the importance of road safety awareness and urged all to wear a helmet while driving two-wheelers.

Ex-ZPC Marina Kenglang also spoke. (DIPRO)