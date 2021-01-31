12th Ziro bird walk prog conducted; 37 species of birds sighted

ZIRO, 30 Jan: The 12th edition of the Ziro bird walk was conducted here in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday to create awareness among the local people about the importance of birds from ecological and economical perspectives.

Thirty-seven species of birds, including the striated laughing thrush, the rufous vented tuhina, the dark-rumped rose finch, the silver-eared mesia, the Nepal fulveta, the orange-bellied leaf bird, the streak-throated barwing, the Kalij pheasant, the fire-breasted flower pecker and the grey-cheeked warbler were sighted during the programme.

Deputy Commissioner Swetika Sachan appealed to the denizens of Lower Subansiri to join hands in protecting and preserving the flora and fauna of the district.

Lauding the efforts of the Arunachal Birding Club and Ngunu Ziro, she said: “Such initiatives will definitely snowball into a conscious effort from all to protect our wildlife, especially birds.”

The bird walk was led by birder and wildlife photographer Millo Tako.

Among others, members of NGO Ngunu Ziro, children and government officials joined the programme. (DIPRO)