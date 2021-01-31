Leprosy awareness campaign launched in Durpang

YUPIA, 30 Jan: Commemorating the Martyrs’ Day, a ‘Sparsh leprosy awareness campaign’ was launched at the Durpang health and wellness centre in Papum Pare district on Saturday.

Martyrs’ Day is observed every year on 30 January to mark the death anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

National Leprosy Eradication Programme Joint Director Dr Rina Das Tabiyo urged everyone to be aware of leprosy, its signs and symptoms, and preventive intervention.

“Since leprosy is a curable disease, the need of the hour is to spread more awareness and IECs to the common citizens,” she said, and added that free-of-cost drugs for the disease and multi-drug therapy are available in every health facility.

District Leprosy Officer Dr Tana Aruna administered the pledge ‘Khust ke virudh, aakhri yudh’ to make Arunachal a leprosy-free state.

Dermatologist from the TRIHMS, Dr S Majumder, offered free treatment to many people with different skin problems at the skin camp.

Leprosy survivors were also felicitated on the occasion.

ICR DMO Dr Mandeep Perme and NVBDCP district consultant Dr Dominic Lokam also attended the programme. (DIPRO)