138 Bn CRPF distributes water purifiers

HAPOLI, 30 Jan: The 138 Bn CRPF distributed 80 water purifiers to the public at the CRPF camp here in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday as part of its civic action programme.

The programme took place in the presence of 138 Bn CRPF Second-in-Command Naveen Kumar, Sessions Judge Lobsang Tenzin, DFO Abhinav Kumar, DSP Tasi Darang, 138 Bn Commandant Harvinder Singh Kales, GB Yachang Tacho, the gaon burah, and others.

Kumar informed that, as a part of the civic action programme, “the actual requirements of the locals, especially that of the economically weaker sections, are identified to be included in the programme.”

He said that similar programmes will also be held in Koloriang and Palin. (DIPRO)