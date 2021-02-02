As over a month passes, fate of abducted Quippo employees remain uncertain

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Feb 1: Uncertainty looms large over the fate of two abducted Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited employees even after the passage of over a month.

The two employees- radio operator Ram Kumar (35) from Bihar and drilling superintendent Pranab Kumar Gogoi (51) of Assam, are being held captive by the rebel groups United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA-I) and NSCN. They were kidnapped from Kumchai Hka in Diyun circle of Changlang district on December 21.

Sources informed that hectic parley is on between Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited and ULFA-I to release the kidnapped employees.

However, on being enquired by The Arunachal Times, Changlang superintendent of police Mihin Gambo informed that the deadlock is yet to be resolved.

“We are however, in constant touch with the company,” SP Gambo added.

On January 20, ULFA-I released two recorded videos of kidnapped employees from an undisclosed location showing the employees appealing Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal to step up efforts to have them released.

Sources said the captors have placed a ransom of Rs. 20 crore on each of the kidnapped employees.

The armed militants have threatened to kill Ram Kumar in case Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited fails to pay the ransom.