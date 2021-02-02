Bogong Club lifts Bakin Pertin Memorial Cricket Trophy

Correspondent

MEBO, Feb 1: Bogong Cricket Club of Pasighat lifted the 17th BakinPertin Memorial Cricket Trophy-2021, defeating Advocate-XI of Pasighat by 15 runs in the final played at Kiyit village under Mebo sub-division in East Siang on Sunday.

Bogong Club batted first and set Advocate XI 149-run target to win.

Chasing the target, the Advocate XI were bundled out for 133 run in the final over.

Daniel Moyong of Bogong Club has scored highest 46 runs.

Yorjum Sera, who claimed four wickets, was awarded the “Man of the Match” title.

The “Man of the Series” title went to RoshanDubey of Advocate XI.

SAMETI director Dusa Lisa, East Siang District Olympic Association president TamatGamoh, Adi-MisingBanneKebang leader BasuEring among others, witnessed the final match.

Thirty-one teams from different districts participated in the tournament, which was sponsored by LenzingPertin and his family.

The tournament was earlier kicked off by AAPSU general secretary Tobom Dai at Kiyit playground on January 12.